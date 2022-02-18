I do not want to repeat myself as an actor: Huma Qureshi

Mumbai, Feb 18 Huma Qureshi, who has some versatile roles lined up in her upcoming projects, including the just-released web series 'Mithya', says she has a strategy of not repeating herself or playing the same kind of character in the projects she signs.

Whether playing an accidental politician Rani Bharti in the web series 'Maharani', a pivotal part in the Hollywood flick 'Army of the Dead', Shalini in Deepa Mehta's web series 'Leila', a Hindi teacher in 'Mithya', making a special appearance in the Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', or landing a role in south superstar Ajith's upcoming film 'Valimai' Huma is consistently choosing different kind of characters for each of her projects.

In a conversation with , Huma said, "That is the whole idea, I do not want to repeat myself as an actor. When I interact with the media or my fans, they get to see how I am in real life. When they see me on-screen, every time I want them to say, 'Hey but this is not Huma!' Because I want to put myself out of my comfort zone and find challenge in every character I play."

She went on to add, "I have no other drive but to prove myself in every film and series that I do, because I am living my dream. I am still that girl from Delhi with the dream of pretending to be someone else, wearing different clothes, posing in front of the mirror, using her mother's dupatta and lipstick!

"I used to do that as a child, and I am still doing the same. To become someone else was the most fascinating part for me, and that's why I wanted to be an actor. The child inside me is just as alive as she was."

The actress is also working on the new season of the web series 'Maharani', Netflix series 'Monica, O My Darling' and the film 'Double XL'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor