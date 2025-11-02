"I felt a punch in my heart when he passed": Adil Hussain remembers late actor Irrfan Khan in DIFF 2025

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 2 : Day three of the 14th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) was packed with a powerful acting masterclass by veteran actor Adil Hussain, who also remembered the late actor Irrfan Khan during the session.

At DIFF, India's leading platform for independent cinema, the day began with a deeply personal session titled 'Truth and Acting', where acclaimed actor Adil Hussain shared insights from his decades-long journey across Indian, independent, and international cinema.

During the session, while talking to the attendees, Adil Hussain hailed his 'Life of Pi' co-star Irrfan Khan's acting skills.

He said, "If you act from that absolutely honest space, it will be different always. There's one actor who comes to my mind who was like that: Irrfan Khan. He tried his best to do that."

Hailing Irrfan, the actor added, "He tried his best to be as vulnerable, as transparent as possible. He was absolutely his best in 'Qissa', 'The Namesake', 'Warrior', among others."

While remembering the actor's demise, Adil Hussain said that Irrfan's death felt like a "punch in my heart."

"I have never met him properly, we never had conversations about acting or anything with him, but in spite of that, I felt a punch in my heart when he passed. I was surprised the way I felt. 'I was like Oh my god, why am I feeling so sad?'"

Irrfan passed away at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.

Irrfan Khan is considered one of the best actors in the Indian film industry. The actor went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India, like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox', and 'Hindi Medium'.

However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him significant recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

As for his 'Life of Pi' co-actor Adil Hussain, the star had his film 'Secret of a Mountain Serpent' screened on the third day of DIFF 2025. It was directed by Nidhi Saxena.

Filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee's Full Plate made its Indian debut at DIFF, where the 500-seater venue erupted into a standing ovation as the credits rolled on the drama about a homemaker with a gift for cooking who battles patriarchy while preserving her individuality.

Actress Kirti Kulhari, who starred in the lead role in the film, also attended the screening.

"It really means a lot to all of us. Tannishtha couldn't be here, but I am happy that I got to watch the film with all of us," she said as the audience cheered and clapped. It is a huge "validation for artists when the audience truly gets the film. In fact, sometimes you were laughing so much that I feared what if you missed the other joke! Our hearts are full. It means a lot to us and I am so proud of the film," she added about 'Full Plate' as quoted in a DIFF press note.

The ongoing 14th edition of DIFF will conclude on November 2, with filmmaker Anuparna Roy's Venice winner 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' as the closing feature.

The final day will also feature a special masterclass with filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor