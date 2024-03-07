"I liked his sense of humour": Rakul Preet Singh on what attracted her to Jackky Bhagnani

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 7 : Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are happily enjoying the initial phase of their marriage.

On Thursday, the duo not only offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati but also participated in an interactive session with film fraternities of Assam organised by Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Limited.

While the conversation was entirely about the film business, Rakul and Jackky did not forget to display their sweet PDA moments.

After Jackky said that he has a "dry sense of humour", Rakul immediately chimed in and praised her husband.

"In fact, the first thing I liked in him was his sense of humour," Rakul said.

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

