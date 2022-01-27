I realised with time about privileges I have because of my film family: Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol of 2022 is quite different vis-a-vis the day he entered into Bollywood with the 2005 released film 'Socha Na Tha'. His 17-year-long journey has taught him a lot.

In an interview with ANI, Abhay opened up about his personality and how his film background helps him to deal with issues in life.

"I have now become more open as an individual. I get less affected by things and I feel that's the privilege I have received coming from a film family. Not all kids from film families are unaffected but I think they have the biggest advantage of to be unaffected because at some point 'you will be like, wait a minute, I have been seeing all this since I was a freaking kid...why the hell I am being affected right now' I don't think any outsider can feel like that way. I have now learned to see my privileges," he expressed.

Though Abhay hails from the film background, his journey has not been a cakewalk. He had his shares of ups and downs along the way.

Looking back on his career and the road ahead, he said, "My journey has been everywhere...up the cliff, down the cliff, in the tunnel,outside the tunnel. From flying high to drowning I have experienced everything and I am glad that I have witnessed different phases in my life. There's still a long way to go. I think that I am still in the first phase of my life. I may have entered the second phase without knowing it. Overall, it's been an exciting journey."

'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye', 'Dev D', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', and 'Raanjhanaa' are some of Abhay's most popular projects. He was recently seen in 'Velle', in which he shared screen space with his nephew Karan Deol.

( With inputs from ANI )

