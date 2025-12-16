‘I Request You All To Please Stop’: Bigg Boss 19 Amaal Mallik Asks Fans Not to Link His Name with Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 finale is over, but fans of the show are not able to get over it even after weeks. This season we didn't see any kind of pairing, however fans loved to see Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. Their chemistry got all the love from audience. Even after the show finished, fan made romantic video clips from the show are circulating on social media. Taking this in note, music composer Amaal Mallik, posted a long message on social media, requesting him to stop.

He wrote in his X post that, "Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha and it’s not right if I act all egoistic and don’t do what the host or guests come and ask of us. If the show needs some people to pair up for a task, do a dance skit or whatever it is…We have to. That’s the channel creative and you guys are constantly making this into some nonsensical romance."

In show Tanya Mittal was often seen caring for Amaal Mallik, while thanking her he continued, "I am grateful to Tanya Mittal for the care & concern she has had for me in this season. I know I’ve said things which must’ve hurt her and her fandom as well, but I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her. Just know such things happen and that’s how one realises his or her shortcomings and works on them."

"So I request you all to please stop linking us & expecting us to be interacting in a certain way. Linking her constantly with me is going to tarnish her image & It is not something she or any girl deserves to be put through. I understand you liked our friendship/ camaraderie, but the fans on either side must learn to respect people and their space. My Amaalians I request you to stop mud slinging & I request TaniaFans to also respectfully start doing the same !", he concluded. "

After Amaal Mallik faced criticism for allegedly using Tanya Mittal for gameplay, his brother Armaan defended him on social media. Armaan urged viewers to stop linking Amaal and Tanya, posting, "bhai bass kardo. The show khatam hogaya. Reserve your hate for next season’s ke contestants lol."