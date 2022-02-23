'I share quite a few similarities with my character': Vidhi Pandya from 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'

Mumbai, Feb 23 TV actress Vidhi Pandya draws lines of similarities between her real and reel character in 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'. She plays the role of an aspiring and ambitious writer named Soumya Verma.

Vidhi feels that she and her on-screen character share a lot of similarities.

Elaborating on the same, Vidhi says: "I share quite a few similarities with my character Soumya Verma. She looks after everyone and does not hesitate to go out of her way to help those who need it the most. That for me is a sign of selflessness."

The former 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant adds more traits that she relate to her character in the show.

"I relate to Soumya in many ways as I am also someone who is not bound by any boundaries. Another major similarity that I share with my character is that we both are determined and vulnerable at the same time and always wish to see the good in every situation," adds the 'Udaan' actress.

'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

