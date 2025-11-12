‘I Think Anurag Wrote It So Well’: Kubbra Sait on Trusting Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Love Lingo Season 2

The much-anticipated Love Lingo Season 2 is now live with its first episode, marking the return of one of India’s most heartfelt and thought-provoking podcasts. Hosted by Jas Sagu and Arsala Qureishi, the series continues to explore the evolving language of love, identity, and culture through unfiltered, deeply personal conversations. In the opening episode, actor Kubbra Sait takes center stage to unpack the idea of the “good girl gone bad”, not as rebellion, but as evolution. With her characteristic warmth and honesty.



After Deepika Padukone’s striking remark, “By virtue of being a woman, I’m called pushy,”, on facing pushback for simply demanding an eight-hour workday, a standard easily afforded to men, Love Lingo Season 2 continues the conversation on gendered expectations with Kubbra Sait. The actor revisits a memory that mirrors society’s long-held conditioning of women. “Good girls don’t talk to boys. Good girls don’t wear lipstick. Good girls just listen,” she recalls from a childhood poster. “But none of that exists in my life anymore. I’m not living by the Gregorian calendar, not by rules that tell me when to marry or when to be happy. I learned how to swim at 30, to dive into the open ocean — and that’s what freedom feels like.” Her words echo a powerful truth, that choosing oneself shouldn’t come with judgment, and that freedom, in its truest form, begins when women reclaim their timelines, voices, and choices. Kubbra’s reflection beautifully captures the spirit of Love Lingo, courage, self-discovery, and emotional evolution, a space where real conversations challenge norms and celebrate authenticity.

Arsala then delves into Kubbra’s career-defining portrayal of Kukoo in Sacred Games: “I’m probably speaking for a larger audience. No one comes into Bombay thinking, ‘Hey, I’m going to play a transgender role and get famous.’ You did that. And you gave people who are transgender a belief system, that they could be comfortable in who they are, and the world will still love them. That’s what the world owes them. It was such a sensitive portrayal. Hats off to the team of Sacred Games.” Kubbra’s response reflects on the power of collaboration, courage, and compassion, the very core of her artistic journey. “I think Anurag… Anurag wrote it so well,” she says, pausing with gratitude. She adds with humility, “Nothing is created in isolation, only in collaboration. As far as you know, I didn’t do nothing. I was very fortunate to be in the right place at the right time and to have the intuition to not say no.” Expanding on that thought, Kubbra reflects on the trust that shaped Sacred Games: “Imagine working with a recipe that has Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Can I wholeheartedly say that I trust the people that I am working with as a collaboration. As a culture that I am working with. Yes. Great.” Her words capture not just the creative synergy behind the podcast, but also the deep sense of faith that defines her choices as an artist.