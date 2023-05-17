"I think everyone faces nepotism," says Divya Dutta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 17 : Actor Divya Dutta talked about nepotism in Bollywood and how challenging it is for emerging actors and newcomers to establish themselves in the industry.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, she said, "There are higher stakes as it is a glamour world. Everyone watches it everyone makes your image. We all faced it, even I faced it. I think eventually what happens is what lasts is what is loved by the audience. Amount of marketing may not take a film to that level where it aims to reach aur kai baar ek choti si pyari si film aese hi chal jati hai bina kisi marketing ke ek actor yuhi chal jata hai I think mai to ise sab pe chali hu jab mai aayi thi mujher sab kehte the ki achi actor hai fir achi actor bani fir ab star actor kehte hai to ye cheezein khud ba khud hoti gayi organically hoti gayi lekin what I really feel jo logon ka pyar hota hai na vo bahut well earned hota hai stardom comes and goes but mere liye meri sabse badi achievement hai jab when they say hamari lagti ho tum to vo mujhe acha lagta hai.(Certain times even a small film works without marketing and even a small actor makes his place. When I joined the industry everyone used to call me a good actor and now they say I am a star actor. These things happened on their own, they became organic, but what I really feel is that people's love is very well-earned. Stardom comes and goes but what matters to me is when the audience says you look like us and I really like this)."

She added, "Jab kehte hai tum koi film karogi acha karogi ye trust yeh faith this is the biggest thing which goes beyond these things and I do feel I have lasted it all. I think everyone faces it. kiske saath nahi hota aur matlab nepotism har jagah hai aur aesa nahi hai ki inke liye bhi asaan hai. (When the audience trusts me that I will do good films only, it matters a lot to me. I think everyone faces nepotism and even things are not easy for them)."

Furthermore, she toldabout the audience's curiosity about the lives of stars and their kids.

"There is a curiosity among the audience. As you have grown up looking at those actors. Even when I go to meet my family or friends, they ask me if his or her son is involved with someone. So, I think this natural curiosity eventually gives way to how capable that child is," Divya told ANI.

She shared her upcoming projects: "There are about three web shows and four features. The web shows are very different from one another and I am very excited about them like a child and I am really happy about them. There are lots of features. There is 'Sharmaji Ki Beti', directed by Tahira Kashyap. I have a feature called 'Nazar Andaaz' and then there is a film with Dibakar Banerjee and one with Anubhav Sinha, one I am doing with Anurag Kashyap and Suniel Shetty where I am playing a cop and there are two international English films."

