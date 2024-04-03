‘I Used to Live with Nine Psychopaths...’, Nora Fatehi Recalls Her Struggling Days, Describes It as ‘Traumatizing Experience'

Nora Fatehi is one of the prominent figures in industry who came from Canada have created mark in Bollywood. She was part of Bigg Boss and after that her carrier took off. She is a professional dancer and actor. Currently she is seen in Madgaon Express, She also part of one of the episodes of The Bombay Journey with Mashable India. In one of her interview actresses revealed that she struggled a lot in her initial days. actress revealed that she used to live with nine girls in an apartment and said that entire experience traumatizing.

During interview she said, "I came to India with only ₹5,000 in my pocket. I lived with nine psychopaths in a three-BHK apartment, where everyone was sharing. I used to think, ‘What have I got myself into?’ I was not prepared for that at all. I am still traumatized.”

Talking about living in one room with nine girls Nora said that “What used to happen was that the agency would make money out of you. They cut the pocket money, they pay the rent from that, they cut their commission, the air you breathe, and then they give you whatever is left, which is actually nothing. So we were on a diet of like one egg, Nutella and bread and milk every day. It was really bad. Some of these agencies they exploit people so badly. We don't have laws and regulations for these things. I am serious I need therapy for that time. It was a rough time.”

Talking about the work Nora made her acting debut from film Roar: Tiger Sundarbans. She has been part of many Telgu films and also did many item numbers. One of her famous item songs is Saki Saki and Dilbar. About her recent release Nora was last seen in Madgaon Express starring, Kunal Kemmu, Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.