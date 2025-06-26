“I Was Asked to Compromise”: Sudhanshu Pandey on Facing Casting Couch in Bollywood

The issue of casting couch continues to be a dark and disturbing reality in the entertainment industry. While most discussions tend to focus on actresses, several male actors have also faced similar exploitation. Recently, Anupamaa fame actor Sudhanshu Pandey shared his personal experience involving a casting couch situation. In an interview with Galatta India, he revealed that a renowned director from bollywood once offered him a role in exchange for a compromise. Sudhanshu emphasized that the director, now deceased, was otherwise a respected figure in the industry, and he wished for his soul to rest in peace.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, NTR go ‘ruthless, merciless’ in new poster for ‘War 2’

Sudhanshu elaborated that the director had approached him with a clear offer — a role in return for compromise. However, Sudhanshu firmly believed that it was not the right path for him and chose to politely decline the proposition. He clarified that he doesn’t harbor any ill feelings toward the director, stating that it’s up to each individual whether to accept such offers or not. “When I feel something is not right for me, I say no respectfully,” he said, highlighting the importance of making personal choices based on one’s own ethics and comfort.

Speaking further, the actor expressed his strong stance against inappropriate behavior. “If someone behaves wrongly with me, I won’t hesitate to slap them. If someone tries to force me into doing something, I can get angry,” he said. He added that such reactions are perfectly normal and that every individual has the right to defend themselves. Sudhanshu also urged everyone in the industry, especially newcomers, to raise their voice against injustice and stand up for what is right, regardless of the consequences or the pressure from influential individuals.

Sudhanshu Pandey has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry over the years. While he has acted in several television shows, it was his role in the popular serial Anupamaa that brought him widespread fame and recognition. Apart from television, he has also appeared in a number of Bollywood films including Singh is Kinng, Dus Kahaniyaan, and The Myth. His revelations shed light on the hidden challenges male actors often face and serve as a reminder that exploitation in the industry is not gender-specific.