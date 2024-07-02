"I was gone for 20 days": Jamie Foxx talks about his illness

Washington [US], July 2 : Actor and singer Jamie Foxx recently opened up about his mysterious health issues that left him unconscious for three weeks, reported Deadline.

He spoke about his 2023 illness in a video shared on social media. "April 11 last year, [I had] a bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil," said Foxx in a video. "I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything," he added.

He continued, "So, I'm in Atlanta, my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. He said nah, gave me a cortisone shot. The next doctor said, 'Something's going on up there.' I won't say it on camera."

Jamie was hospitalized last April because of an undisclosed "medical complication" on the Atlanta set of his upcoming film 'Back in Action',also starring Cameron Diaz. His daughter Corrine Foxx announced about his health issues on Instagram, noting that he was "already on his way to recovery."

'Back in Action' is an upcoming American action comedy film directed by Seth Gordon with the screenplay he co-wrote with Brendan O'Brien. The film stars Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, and Glenn Close.

A month later, Corrine announced that her father had "been out of the hospital for weeks" and was even "playing pickleball."

Foxx spoke openly about his hospitalisation in his acceptance speech for the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television Honouring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements in December.

Foxx said at the time that he couldn't "actually walk" six months prior, adding: "I want to thank everybody. I've been through something, I've been through some things.

"I cherish every single minute now it's different. I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over ... when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel,I didn't see the light," said Foxx, as per Deadline.

