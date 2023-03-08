"I was tortured": Actrerss Anicka Vikhraman accuses former boyfriend of physical abuse

In a shocking disclosure, Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman has accused her former boyfriend of physical and mental abuse. Taking to her Facebook account, Anicka shared a lengthy post narrating her harrowing experience with partner Anoop Pillai. The actress mentioned she was brutally tortured and her privacy was breached. “I was in love with a person named Anoop Pillai. He has abused me mentally and physically for the past few years. Never seen such a man. After doing all this he is scaring me. I never had a bad dream that he would do this to me. The second time I filed a complaint with the police in Bengaluru about him beating me. The first time he beat me in Chennai, he fell at my feet and cried,” she wrote.

“I filed a complaint with the Bangalore police after he harassed me for the second time. First he beat me in Chennai. That day he cried and begged me to leave the incident. I was stupid. When I repeated it for the second time, I lodged a complaint, but he paid the policemen and trapped me. He continued beating him, assuming the police were with him,” she added.She also claimed that she had complained to the police in Bengaluru when Anoop “hit” her for the second time, but he “paid” off the cops who then asked her to settle the matter.“I then foolishly left. The second time he did this, it was to no avail. Because he managed to pay the police too. He assaulted me with great confidence that the police would ask me to leave the matter alone. I have been cheated on many times in the past few years. So I decided to leave him. But this man was not ready to leave me. We were friends, no doubt about it. He broke my phone. So I couldn’t even go to the shoot. Even before that, he was watching all my WhatsApp messages connected to his laptop without my knowledge,” she wrote, adding disturbing photos of her swollen eyes and bruises. Anicka said she has lodged a police complaint and claimed her ex-boyfriend, who is absconding, is in New York. Anicka made her debut as a lead actor in the film, K. She will be next seen in Enga Pattan Parthiya.

