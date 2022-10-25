"I will not give single rupee": Puri Jagannadh issues strict warning to buyers

Liger distributors have allegedly threatened to protest against director Puri Jagannadh for not returning their money after the Vijay Deverakonda starrer miserably failed at the box office. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted an alleged screenshot of a WhatsApp message, claiming that a group of distributors is planning to stage a dharna outside Puri Jagannadh’s house on October 27 at 9 am. RGV shared the screengrab by writing, “Threatening Msg circulating in Distribution groups about LIGER." In the message, it was also requested to exhibitors to bring extra clothes with them as the protest would last for at least four days.

Later, RGV shared Puri Jagannadh’s fiery response to the message circulating like wildfire, on his official Twitter handle. In his statement, Puri lashed out at the distributors for allegedly blackmailing him. The director reportedly said in the call, "Are you blackmailing me? I don't have to pay anyone back. Unfortunately, they are at loss, so I promised to help them. We have already spoken to the buyers. We said that we fixed an amount. They agreed. We asked for one month's time. Because I have to get some amount. If you overact like this even after saying that we will support, you will not be provided what we offer. I have nothing to do with exhibitors. We are all gambling here. We are playing poker. Some will play, and some will be lost. Am I asking anyone if I am lost? If the film is a big hit, I have to do many things to collect from the buyers. From 'Pokiri' to 'iSmart Shankar', I have a lot of money due from buyers. Will the buyers association to collect the amount on my behalf of me?.' Liger, which starred Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson in lead roles, was released in theatres on August 25, 2022, in five languages and ended up as a disaster at the box office.