I woke up at around 3 am to study for Hack Crimes Online, reveals Riddhi Kumar

Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service recently released a crime drama - Hack Crimes Online which has been bagging positive reviews from the viewers. The impactful narrative illustrates how technology empowers law enforcement to enhance safety in cities by tracing the experiences of individuals engaged in cybercrime. Directed by Parmeet Sethi, the series stars Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. The series narrates the story of escalating cybercrime cases that include bank fraud, corporate espionage, honeytraps, and cyberbullying.

Riddhi Kumar, who essays the role of Shakti, an aspiring investigator and computer prodigy, revealed her experience shooting for the show where she said, “There is a particular scene where I have a very long chunk of monologue and it holds a lot of technical terminologies and aspects that need to be spoken as it is or it won't make sense. It was a monologue of almost 2 - 3 pages and there was a movement that I had to do while saying the monologue. I had to keep the movement the same for every single take. Shakti is a person who comes up with technical solutions and unique ideas to solve problems, so every time she speaks, she speaks with her knowledge of cybercrime and coding. I am not knowledgeable about these terms so I had to learn them in a short period of time. That one monologue was quite stressful. I woke up at around 3 am and was studying it and thankfully it went well and I am really grateful to the team of Hack Crimes Online who gave me the confidence to portray this role”. Further to that, the director of Hack Crimes Online, Parmeet Sethi candidly speaks about the rising cybercrime scenario in India. He said, “India has seen a sharp increase in cyber crime, which has surpassed all other forms of criminality in the country today. Cyber crime impacts everyone and everything, including the government, big businesses, and the private lives and bank accounts of ordinary citizens. Not only is it frightening, but it demands all of our attention. Stronger legislation is required and action must be taken right away”.Hack Crimes Online illustrates constant tracking in the digital realm, portraying the vast expanse of knowledge available on the internet and depicting hackers as mighty sharks.