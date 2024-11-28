Ibrahim Ali Khan hilariously touches feet of paparazzi post workout in gym

Mumbai, Nov 28 Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, hilariously touched the feet of photographers after he walked out of the gym Ibrahim, who was dressed in a grey oversized jacket paired with shorts, made his way out of the gym and was going to the car, when shutterbugs followed him and asked the brother of actress Sara Ali Khan to turn around for the camera.

Ibrahim is then seen keeping his stuff in the car and then touching the feet of the paparazzis and is heard saying “thank you thank you”. He then rushed back into the car. In other news, it was reported that Ibrahim joined actress Palak Tiwari, whom he is reportedly dating, in Maldives for a holiday. Ibrahim, who is the son of Saif and Amrita Singh, is set to make his acting debut with the film titled Sarzameen. It will be an emotional thriller with Ibrahim playing a pivotal role.

The film went on floors in 2023. The film also stars Kajol, who is paired opposite Prithviraj. Talking about his sister Sara, recently a video of a random elderly man protecting the actress from the paparazzis went viral on social media. As paparazzi gathered to capture her pictures, an elderly man stepped forward to shield her from the cameras.

The man went to great lengths, even snatching camera phones from the paparazzi and blocking their angles, leaving everyone, including Sara, completely baffled. Amid the commotion, the actress gestured with her hands, seemingly asking, “What’s going on?” as she made her way to the salon. Despite the man’s persistent attempts to block them, the paparazzi managed to maneuver around him, capturing a few shots of Sara as she entered her car.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in "Ae Watan Mere Watan" alongside Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Verma. Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming project with Ayushmann Khurrana. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Aakash Kaushik, is being touted as a one-of-a-kind spy comedy.

