“Identity Doesn’t Matter—Only Love Does”: Shah Rukh Khan Kicks Off Film Festival With Heartwarming Message to Fans

Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably one of the biggest superstars in the world. With his charm, wit, style, on-screen performances, and loving nature, he rules the hearts of millions. He is a superstar with an extraordinarily massive fan following across the globe. While he boasts a vast filmography and celebrates a legacy of his own, audiences will get to relive his magic once again with the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, which begins today. As the excitement builds for the festival, SRK shared a message saying he doesn’t care who he is as long as there are lights, camera, and love rolling.

While he receives humongous love from his fans, he never forgets to reflect it back, one such way being his #AskSRK sessions, through which he connects with fans and answers their questions. Just yesterday, after hosting an #AskSRK session, he took to social media to share an amazing video marking the start of the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, compiling some of his greatest hits. He further wrote the caption —"Main kaun hoon, kaun nahi… doesn’t really matter, as long as the lights, camera, and a little bit of love are still rolling.

The superstar actor celebrated his 60th birthday yesterday, as he made sure his fans weren’t left disappointed on his special day. But this time, instead of greeting them from Mannat’s balcony, the actor greeted fans at the gate after a special meet-and-greet event. However, the moment quickly turned chaotic as the actor was nearly mobbed by the crowd, prompting his security team to step in and shield him.On Sunday, after attending a special fan event in Mumbai to mark his birthday, Shah Rukh stepped out to wave at the massive crowd gathered outside. Several videos of the moment have surfaced on social media.In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen stepping out from behind the black barricade near the gate with his security team. He is then seen climbing onto the gate to greet his fans, waving, blowing kisses, and repeatedly thanking them for their love and wishes.

The Jawan star marked his 60th birthday on Sunday with an intimate celebration with some fans after his customary appearance at Mannat was called off due to safety concerns. For the outing, Shah Rukh kept it casual in jeans, a black T-shirt, and a white jacket. He completed the look with a beanie cap and glares.Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh took to social media to share that he will be unable to meet his fans this year at his home, Mannat, which is currently undergoing renovation He wrote, “Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues.”