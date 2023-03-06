Idris Elba on being the next James Bond: 'It's an honour but it's not the truth'

Los Angeles, March 6 Actor Idris Elba is putting the 007 rumours to rest once and for all. The 50-year-old Golden Globe winner admitted that he was "nowhere" near being cast as James Bond following Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise.

The actor said that although he is very close to the producers of the franchise, they have not explored the possibility of him stepping into the shoes of one of the most iconic characters in cinema, reports People magazine.

He recently spoke to The Guardian about the speculation that he will take on the coveted role. "I love the Bond franchise, I'm very close to the producers," said Elba. "We were all kind of laughing about the rumours because they are just that."

He further said, quoted by People: "I can't speak for [the producers], but from my perspective, there's never been any sort of truth to any of it. It's a compliment, and it's an honour but it's not the truth."

