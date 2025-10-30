"If he can afford me!!!...": SRK's hilarious response when asked if Aryan will direct him in full-fledged movie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Can fans expect to see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan being directed by his son Aryan Khan in a "full-fledged movie" someday? The actor gave a witty reply when asked this question during his recent #AskSRK session on X.

The actor, who turns 60 soon, surprised fans by interacting with them online just days before his birthday.

King Khan, who never fails to win hearts with his humour, responded to a fan who asked, "Can we see your son directing you in a full fledge movie?" The actor replied, "If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums...."

Take a look

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1983847795091238972

When another fan asked how it feels to act alongside his daughter Suhana Khan in their upcoming film King, the Pathaan star gave a warm answer. He said, "On sets, I respect them like my colleagues and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets, I just wish and pray their hard work pays off."

Recently, fans were also thrilled to see Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan together on one stage at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh. The three legends spoke about their decades-long journeys in cinema, their friendship, and the dream of one day working together in a single film.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by Marflix Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Suhana Khan and marks their first on-screen collaboration. The actor was last seen in 'Dunki' which also starred Tapsee Pannu. He was most recently also seen in a cameo role in the web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, directed by son Aryan.

