IFFI 2024: Jio Studios takes centre stage with its stellar line-up at the film fest

Mumbai, Nov 19 The upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will register an impactful presence of Jio Studios, the media and content arm of RIL. The production house is set to present a compelling lineup of films across genres.

The films from the house of Jio Studios to be screened at the prestigious film festival include ‘Saali Mohabbat’, a gripping "howdunit" thriller which marks the production debut of celebrated fashion stylist-turned-producer Manish Malhotra. The film is headlined by Radhika Apte and Divyenndu, ‘Mrs.’ starring Sanya Malhotra, ‘and Hisaab Barabar’, a satirical social drama starring R. Madhavan. The film blends humour and intense emotion to tackle the issue of financial fraud, following a common man’s fight to expose a corporate bank’s billion-dollar scam.

Further solidifying its presence, Jio Studios' ‘Article 370’ has been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama section at IFFI 2024, joining the list of 25 films chosen from 384 entries. These films reflect Jio Studios' commitment to producing a broad spectrum of content that resonates with both critical and commercial audiences.

In a year of unprecedented achievements—including ‘Article 370’, India’s official entry to the Oscars with ‘Laapataa Ladies’, the record-breaking success of ‘Stree 2’, supernatural sensation ‘Shaitaan’, and the recently released blockbuster ‘Singham Again’, Jio Studio’s impressive line-up underscores its growing influence in the entertainment industry.

Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries, has been instrumental in building Jio Studios into the formidable force it is today. She will be part of an esteemed panel discussion at IFFI titled ‘Women in Films – India Chapter: A New Vision’ alongside Guneet Monga, Andria Wilson, Tilottama Shome, and Aparna Purohit.

As part of panel discussion Jyoti will share her insights on fostering inclusivity and empowering women in film. This session promises to offer a compelling vision for the future of cinema, where diverse stories and strong female leadership promise to shape the global entertainment landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor