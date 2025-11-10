IFFI 2025: National Awardee Nitin Chandra's Bhojpuri film 'Chhath' to screen in Indian Panorama section

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Chandra's directorial Bhojpuri film 'Chhath' has been selected for the Indian Panorama section at the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India.

Rooted deeply in the emotional and spiritual essence of India, 'Chhath' is a moving cinematic tribute to the cultural richness of Bihar. The movie highlights the devotion, discipline, and profound faith in India's one of the most sacred festivals, Chhath.

The movie premiered in October, earlier this year, on the Waves OTT platform. The film starred Deepak Singh in the lead role.

Producer Neetu Chandra expressed her happiness about the upcoming screening of the Bhojpuri movie 'Chhath' at IFFI, Goa 2025.

She called the IFFI selection a "proud and emotional moment" for the team. While sharing the poster, the producer wrote, "A proud and emotional moment for us all! Our film "Chhath" has been officially selected for IFFI, Goa 2025!"

She continued, "This is truly special, only the 2nd or 3rd time ever a Bhojpuri film will be showcased at IFFI. To see our language, stories, and culture shine on such a grand stage is a huge leap for Bhojpuri cinema."

Speaking about the selection, director Nitin Neera Chandra shared, "This recognition is not just for our film but for Bihar and its people. Through Chhath, we wanted to show the grace, resilience, and pride that define our culture," as quoted in a press note shared by the team.

Echoing his sentiments, the producer Neetu Chandra expressed her joy, saying, "With every project, we are striving to bring respect and positive attention back to our home state. I was ecstatic to see how the festival was being talked about in the whole country this year. The film is a heartfelt tribute to our roots, and being selected for Indian Panorama is an honor that motivates us to keep telling such stories," as quoted in the press note.

The brother-sister duo, Nitin and Neetu Chandra, has been working meticulously to change the image of Bihar through their films, aiming to restore respect and pride for their homeland in the cinematic landscape. Their commitment to showcasing Bihar's talent, traditions, and narratives has earned them admiration across the country.

The movie 'Chhath' premiered on October 24 at the Waves OTT platform.

