IIFA 2024: Shahid Kapoor gives power-packed performance, dances with Prabhu Deva on 'Muqabla'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 : Actor Shahid Kapoor set the stage on fire with his power-packed performance at IIFA 2024. Making the gala night extra special Prabhu Deva joined him and danced to the 'Muqabla' song.

During the grand award function, the duo grooved to the iconic song 'Muqabla' on stage and the audience present there couldn't take their eyes off them.

Sharing the videos and pictures from the energetic performance, IIFA's official page captioned, "The legendary Prabhudeva joins Shahid Kapoor's electrifying performance, and it's nothing short of spectacular!"

Shahid made a power-packed entry on a bike and was seen grooving to his hit tracks.

The powerhouse of energy, Shahid made everyone dance to his beats.

His Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-star Kriti Sanon also joined him on stage.

Anil Kapoor also shook legs with Shahid.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are captivating audiences on the IIFA stage with their hosting.

Interestingly, the second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

