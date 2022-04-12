Ila Arun congratulates 'soon to be mother-in-law' Soni Razdan amid Ranbir-Alia's rumoured wedding

Singer-actor Ila Arun just confirmed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding by sharing a special social media note congratulating the latter's parents Soni Razdan and father Mahesh Bhatt.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ila Arun shared an all-smiles picture featuring her with Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan.

Sharing the snap, she wrote, "Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai (Our Soni is going to be a mother-in-law soon). congratulations Mahesh and Dear sony. GodBless Aliya and Ranbeer."

The post comes amid the heightened buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding which will reportedly be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house.

The functions are expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara Sahani.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'.

( With inputs from ANI )

