Ileana D'Cruz goes out on a drive; says 'sun's out, bump's out'

Mumbai, May 20 All set to be a mommy, actress Ileana D'Cruz has shared a video of herself going on a drive, flaunting her blossoming baby bump.

Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a clip of herself sitting on the backseat of a car dressed in a black and white ensemble.

She captioned it "Sun's out, bump's out."

Last month, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child, without revealing any details. She had posted a picture of a baby onsies with 'and so the adventure begins' printed on it and a picture of a 'mama' pendant.

It was earlier reported that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. However, none of them confirmed the relationship.

