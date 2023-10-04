"I'll be back": Trevor Noah shares photos from his visit to India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 4 : Comedian Trevor Noah visited India for his 'Off the Record' tour. On Wednesday, Noah took to Instagram to post photos of himself summarising his journey to the country.

He made a special mention of Bengaluru in his farewell message, criticising his concert venue in the city, where his standup act got cancelled at the last minute.

Sharing the photos, he wrote in his caption, "What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable."

He concluded, "Bangalore, our story isn't done, I'll be back and next time we'll make sure it's the best show ever."

In the pictures, Noah can be seen visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra. He wore a blue shirt and matching shorts.

He also gave glimpses of other hangout places he visited in Delhi.

Earlier, Noah was to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru as part of his 'Off the Record' tour.

The organisers have cancelled both of Noah's shows in Bengaluru, which were scheduled for September 27 and 28. However, as the shows were cancelled, Noah has apologised to his fans who came all the way to watch it.

Trevor Noah was in India for his live Stand-up Comedy shows in the country. He performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22, 23 and 24 and will be performing finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

As per a statement, Noah's 'Off The Record' Tour is touring Asia, with its first pit stop in India, followed by Dubai.

"After a lifetime of loving India's culture, I'm so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!" Noah had said announcing the Tour of India.

Noah has often expressed his love for Indian audiences. In 2022, while bidding adieu to 'The Daily Show', he recalled how the show has been loved across different countries including India.

"What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," he had said.

