'I'll save you from the shame by replacing your face with AI," Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams Adil Hussain for calling 'Kabir Singh' 'misogynistic'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed actor Adil Hussain for calling his 2019 film 'Kabir Singh' as 'misogynistic.'

Adil had told the YouTube channel AP Podcast that he agreed to do Kabir Singh without reading the script, calling it the only film he regrets being a part of.

In his recent interview, Adil said that he regret being part of the film and it didn't go well with the filmmaker. Now, he has hit back at the actor and said that, "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film."

While sharing the link of the interview, he took to X and wrote, reacting to his comment, "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did https://youtube.com/shorts/R9aLHKTWgGM?si=ToRUG2LvL02RfYdT..I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help..Now smile properly"

https://x.com/imvangasandeep/status/1780874557903257703

In his appearance on YouTube channel AP Podcast, Adil said, "That's the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on."

"I went and did it and I liked the scene. The scene I did is a good scene, so I thought the film was also going to be good. So I went to watch the film and I thought, 'What am I doing here?' You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed."

"I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film... Kabir Singh," he added.

He shared what made him embarrassed being part of the film and said, "I think a film like this celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimises male misogyny. It legitimises violence against anybody, for that matter, doesn't have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it, and it should not be glorified."

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film was released on June 21, 2019.

