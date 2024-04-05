"I'm alive for work": Nora Fatehi on juggling diverse roles as actor, dancer, producer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : Nora Fatehi, who is making headlines with her recent movie 'Madgaon Express', revealed how she manages a time as an actor, producer, singer and dancer.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the actress opened up about her work ethic and how she manages her multifaceted career.

Asked about balancing her roles as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, and performer, Nora said, "I just work. I'm alive for work. I work in the morning, I work at night."

The 'Madgaon Express' actress also expressed her gratitude for being able to pursue her dream of becoming a multitalented artiste and how she feels fortunate for the opportunities that come her way.

"This is my dream, my aspiration, to direct, produce, act, dance. So I'm very lucky to be in this position. There are many people in this industry and in this country whose dream this is, so I just feel very grateful that all these opportunities come to me," she said.

Nora Fatehi started her career in Bollywood with the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' in 2014. She is known for her dance performances in movies like 'Baahubali: The Beginning', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Dilbar Dilbar', and 'O Saki Saki'.

She appeared opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Street Dancer 3D'. She was also recognized for her role in 'Batla House' with the Best Supporting Actress award at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Apart from this, the actress has been a judge on shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Best Dancer'.

