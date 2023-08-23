Immigrating to a new country presented us with a world of challenges: AP Dhillon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon is the man of the moment.

The 'Brown Munde' hitmaker recently came up with his docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' that gave audience a glimpse into his journey. The project majorly focuses on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, migrated to Canada and soon established himself as a leading singer, despite the hurdles he faced.

On seeing audiences' abundant love for the docu-series, AP Dhillon said in a statement, "What we want the audience to take away from this is inspiration to dream big and achieve big. Immigrating to a new country presented us with a world of challenges we simply were not prepared for and there are thousands, if not millions, of people like us who have or currently are facing similar realities. We want people to know that with the combination of hard work and an immense sense of belief, nothing is impossible. It is a story as old as time, however we are living proof that anything you put your mind to is achievable.”

AP Dhillon is also in the headlines for his personal life. He is apparently dating actor Banita Sandhu.

A few days ago, Banita shared intimate photos of herself with AP Dhillon from a hotel room, which many believed was confirmation that they are indeed seeing each other. The rumours regarding their love affair started after AP dropped a music video of his new single 'With You' with Banita. It shows them sharing intimate, adorable moments on a trip to Italy. The clips are shot on each others' phone and show them sharing kisses, cuddling and dancing in beautiful locations.

