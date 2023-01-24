Indian documentaries 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' make it to Oscar nominations

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2023 08:33 PM

ir="ltr">Indian documentary 'All That Breathes' and short documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' are now in the race for the Oscars. All That Breathes' is now in the race to bag the Oscars this year in the 'Documentary Feature Film' category.

The film, directed by filmmaker Shaunak Sen, revolves around the lives of siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who work out of their derelict basement in Delhi's Wazirabad, to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the black kites.

This is not the first time that the film has brought laurels to the country. Last year, 'All That Breathes' won the 2022 L'Oeil d'Or, the festival's top prize for documentaries at Cannes 2022.