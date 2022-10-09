'Indian Idol 13' contestant gifts sari to Pyarelal's wife

Mumbai, Oct 9 Veteran music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma's wife Sunila Pyarelal Sharma got a sari as a special gift from 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Sanchari Sen Gupta.

As both Pyarelal and his wife are coming as celebrity guests on the singing reality show, contestants gave their best to impress them. Moreover, a few also brought some special gifts for the guests. Similarly, Sanchari's mom gives a sari to Sunila as a token of love and respect.

During the show, both the contestants Sanchari along with Anushka Patra impressed the judges including Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani, and the guests also with their performance on the song 'Yeh Mera Dil' from the 1978 megastar Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film 'Don'.

Post their performance, Pyarelal's wife complimented Sanchari for not only her singing style but also for the sari she is wearing and asked her from where she got this sari. To which, she replied that it is designed by her mom and then her mom came forward to give a sari to Sunila.

Sanchari expressed her gratitude and said she felt honoured that the legends like Pyarelal and her wife liked her performance and her mom's gift too.

"I was delighted to receive a compliment from such legends. My mother had designed a saree specially for Anand ji's wife. Seeing her wear the saree made my mother's day. She was overjoyed," she concluded.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor