International Dance Day – Throwback to When Maniesh Paul Made All of Bollywood Groove to the Hook Step of “Naach Punjaban”!

On this International Dance Day, we take a moment to revisit one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable dance moments — thanks to Maniesh Paul and his electrifying performance in “Naach Punjaban” from Jugjugg Jeeyo.

While the song itself was a vibrant anthem that had audiences grooving to its infectious beats, it was Maniesh’s spirited and memorable hook step that truly stole the show. Known for his versatile talents — from being a celebrated host to a dynamic actor — Maniesh Paul embraced his inner dance enthusiast with this performance, delivering a show-stealing act that became an instant sensation.

His effortless blend of fun, energy, and charisma transformed the dance sequence into more than just choreography — it became a true celebration of joy and movement. The iconic hook step popularized by Maniesh became a viral trend, with celebrities like Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, and many more joining in to recreate the moves. His infectious energy turned “Naach Punjaban” into a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless reels and videos that trended across social media. While the song featured an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, it was Maniesh’s larger-than-life presence and natural rhythm that elevated the sequence to another level — making it one of the most talked-about dance moments in recent Bollywood history.

Even celebrated choreographer Bosco Martis heaped praise on Maniesh Paul during an appearance on The Maniesh Paul Podcast, saying:“Aapne ‘Naach Punjaban’ mein jo one-man show kiya hai… he has owned the song. But that’s the beauty — you love your work so much, you become involved, and it shows.”