Internet Sensation Yashraj Mukhate Ties the Knot with Alpana - See First Photo

Music producer, composer, and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate officially tied the knot with his girlfriend Alpana on Wednesday (February 28). Renowned for his viral remixes and mashups, Yashraj shared the joyous news with his fans on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a picture of the couple signing their marriage documents. Yashraj looked dapper in an ivory sherwani, while Alpana graced the occasion in a stunning red and orange saree.

In his post, Yashraj expressed his excitement, stating, "Two major collabs happened today. One, Alpana and I registered our marriage!♥️ And second collab link is in the bio! Enjoy!😘 #MannDhaaga."

Upon sharing the news, an outpouring of congratulations flooded in from fellow celebrities. Actress and influencer Dolly Singh exclaimed, "Best collab ever!!! Congratulations." Veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar conveyed her hearty congratulations, while actress and content creator Kusha Kapila commented, "Bestest collab ever. Congratulations to you both." Other celebrities like Tanmay Bhat and Jamie Lever also extended their best wishes.

Yashraj gained widespread acclaim following his viral "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha" mashup, derived from a scene in the popular television soap "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya." Since then, his entertaining musical compositions, remixes, and videos have amassed a significant following on YouTube and Instagram. Renowned for his unique style of transforming dialogues into catchy tunes, Yashraj's talent has earned admiration from audiences worldwide. Over the years, notable personalities like Ajay Devgn and Shehnaaz Gill have collaborated with him, further cementing his status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.