IPL: Ameesha Patel attends Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians exciting match, says "both sides played really well"

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Actress Ameesha Patel added some Bollywood touch to Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians' match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The 'Gadar' star was present at the stadium and watched the match live from the stands.

After exiting the stadium post match, Ameesha briefly interacted withand shared her experience witnessing the exciting game as a live spectator.

"(It was a ) super exciting match. I think both sides played really well. It was super competitive, exciting to the last ball. My heart was divided because, being from Mumbai, you of course want Mumbai (Indians to win). Also, Delhi (Capitals) was really amazing, they have never won the cup. So, I am happy that they are getting a chance," she said.

Ameesha also took to Instagram and shared pictures from the stadium.

"DELHI - IPL Match DELHI vs MUMBAI -," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Speaking about the match in detail, It was raining cats and dogs in the Arun Jaitley Stadium but it wasn't the usual rain that one witnesses. It was white ball sailing into the stands over and over again from the bat of MI and DC batters.

Jake Fraser-McGurk's powerful knock, followed by Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed's supercharged pace attack, helped Delhi Capitals (DC) defeat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Rasikh was the pick for the home side, he came on as an impact sub and picked up 3 for 34 in this high-scoring affair, while Mukesh also returned with a three-wicket haul. For MI, Tilak Varma scored 63 runs, while skipper Hardik Pandya scored 46 for MI.

Earlier put to bat first, explosive knocks by DC batters Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Shai Hope guided the team to a mammoth total of 257/4 against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor