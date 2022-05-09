Ira Khan cuts her birthday cake in a yellow bikini as Aamir Khan's daughter turns a year older

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday with the actor, her brother Azad and mother Reena Dutta. She also had a tiny pastry-cutting ceremony with her friend Danielle Pereira at midnight. A picture from Ira's another cake-cutting ceremony with her parents was also shared online. It shows her family celebrating her birthday after a pool session. While Ira is seen in a cream and yellow swimwear as she blows out the candles, her father Aamir and brother Azad are seen shirtless, clapping for her. They seem to have stepped out of water just before the ceremony. Ira's mother and Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta is seen on the right.

Recently, Ira posted photos from her Eid celebration. Her cousin brother and former actor Imran Khan was also spotted in them, leaving heads turned. Imran has been keeping away from arch lights for several years now.Ira made her directorial debut with a play Medea in 2019. Medea is an ancient Greek play, revolving around a woman’s calculated revenge against her unfaithful husband. The play stars Yuvraj Singh’s wife actor Hazel Keech in the lead. Hazel also wished Ira on her birthday. On Nupur’s post, Hazel wrote in the comments section, “Happy birthday lovely girl. You are loved.” Meanwhile, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and is slated to hit theatres on August 11.