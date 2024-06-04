Ira Khan reveals brother Azad was excited about robes at her wedding with Nupur Shikhare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan left fans in awe as she shared an adorable picture with her stepbrother Azad, who she revealed was the most excited about her wedding.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ira dropped an adorable picture with her little brother.

In the picture, Ira looked stunning in her white wedding gown as she is seen giving a warm hug to Azad, who wore a black gown.

Along with the picture, Ira wrote a caption that read, "The only person who was as excited about the robes as I was. Great minds think alike."

Azad Rao Khan is the little son of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

As soon as Ira dropped the pictures, husband Nupur took to the comment section and added a love-struck and heart emoji on the picture.

Earlier, Nupur shared a photo from their lively pyjama party, which took place before their wedding in Udaipur.Nupur on Monday, posted a series of pictures from the pyjama party on his Instagram.

In the pictures, Ira was seen in cosy pyjamas with her hair styled in two cute buns, while Nupur is dressed stylishly in a lungi.

Another picture showed Ira resting her chin on Nupur's hand as he displays his characteristic style. In the background, a "pyjama party" banner is prominently visible.

Alongside the photos, Nupur captioned the post, "Gavthi babu aur Gori mem. P.S. doubt the apt song." Fans quickly flooded the comment section with heart emoticons as soon as he shared the pictures.

Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3.

Several B-town celebs, including legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception.Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds.Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown. Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had engaged in November last year.

