'Iron Chef' reboot in works at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a reboot on the iconic culinary competition 'Iron Chef'.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news that the streamer's take on the cooking competition will be titled 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.'

The show is also billed as a supersized take on the basic cable classic.

The official description obtained by The Hollywood Reporter reads, "The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It's been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition's most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever 'Iron Legend.'"

'Iron Chef' originally premiered in Japan in 1993 and Food Network picked up the series in 1999. The series arguably launched the cooking competition reality show genre, with successors that included 'Bravo's Top Chef' (2006) and 'Fox's Hell's Kitchen' (2005).

Eight episodes have been ordered of the new series from Keller Productions, in association with 3 Ball Productions, with Eytan Keller, Daniel Calin and Ross Weintraub serving as executive producers.

'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' will premiere later in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor