Is Elon Musk's dating Australian actress Natasha Bassett?

World’s richest man Elon Musk personal life has been in the limelight for the past many months. The billionaire tech magnate is now reportedly seeing a mystery woman who has now been revealed as Natasha Bassett, a 27-year-old Australian actress. Bassett was spotted leaving the SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s private Gulfstream jet in Los Angeles, US, reportedly disguised in a long black trench coat and sunglasses. UK outlet Daily Mail has reported that Bassett has fallen for Musk’s brains and "not his bank balance".

On the work front, the actress will next be be seen on the screen in Elvis Presley’s biopic, portraying his first love, Dixie Locke. Hailing from Sydney in Australia, Basset moved to New York to study acting. Acting since she was 14, she has been an actress over a decade and has featured in an Australian theatre production of Romeo and Juliet, a 2017 Britney Spears biopic and in ‘Hail, Caesar!’ directed by the Coen Brothers of Hollywood. Natasha currently calls Los Angeles her home. Her hobbies include hiking and she is reportedly passionate about issues including global warming and animal rights.