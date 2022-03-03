Is Karisma Kapoor battling COVID-19? Here's what sister Kareena Kapoor says

While the third wave of coronavirus wanes in the country, actor Karisma Kapoor found herself at the receiving end of the deadly virus.

The revelation was made by Karisma's sister Kareena while talking to actor Kajol outside Mehboob Studios in Mumbai on Thursday.

For the unversed, Kajol and Kareena bumped into each other today. Their mini reunion was captured by the paparazzi.

In the viral videos, the two can be seen talking about Bebo's (Kareena's nickname) second child Jeh and COVID-19.

Kajol asked, "What's happening? How is your new baby?" Kareena, whose son Jeh turned one on February 21, replied, "Oh god, he's already a year." Then their conversation switched to COVID-19.

Kajol said she had tested positive earlier as well. This is when Kareena revealed that Karisma is COVID-positive. She said, "Lolo (Karisma's nickname) just turned positive yesterday."

However, Karisma has not disclosed her diagnosis publically yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor