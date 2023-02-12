Is Shalin Bhanot the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Looks like Shalin Bhanot could be the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 after Rohit Shetty turned down the BB contestant's refusal.

The television channel, which will air season 13 of KKK has put out a teaser, introducing Bhanot as the first contestant of the adventure reality show. However, the actor, who is in the top-5 of the ongoing Bigg Boss season, hasn't yet clarified his appearance in KKK 13.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CojVqi3tw9B/?

Rohit made an appearance at the Bigg Boss house in the latest episode. The top 5 contestants -- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot -- were given difficult tasks by the daredevil host, and they were forced to the brink of their abilities as they attempted to hold their breath underwater, avoid electric shocks, perform a stunt at bicycle, and face their fears. Shalin Bhanot was the performer who pulled off the task and nailed it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CohfXz5L7fX/

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot battled against one another in the final stunt. Shalin performed the stunt in 30 seconds, compared to Priyanka's 1 minute and 30 seconds. Shalin was then introduced by Rohit Shetty as the season 13 debutant of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shalin said, "Sir I will not be able to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. This was my audition to act in your movie."

To which Rohit replied, "Will have to do Khatron Ke Khiladi first, then the movie." Before leaving the show, Rohit said that more than one Bigg Boss 16 contestant would take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shalin, who was rebuked by his fellow co-contestants, audience and even the host, Salman Khan himself, for being "fake', still made it to the final five and now seems to have bagged KKK13 as well.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the winner of the show will be declared by Salman Khan on February 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor