Is She Jealous? Gaurav Khanna's Fans Question Wife Akanksha Chamola For Not Supportive Him In Bigg Boss 19 House

Bigg boss 19 house is filled with fights, drama and controversies, It is always seen that contestants family members support them from outside the house. They often take care of controversies that happens due to indie drama. Even Gauhar Khan came to support Awez Darbar and supported him time to time. But Gaurav Khanna's fans are surprised that his wife, Akanksha Chamola, has not publicly supported him in the past month and for that she is getting trolled on social media.

Gaurav Khanna who is popularly known his role in serials like Anupamaa and Tere Bin and winner of Celebrity Master Chef season 1. He is currently in Bigg Boss 19 and audience is loving his game and showering love on him. But not a word from wife Akanksha to support husband left fans wondering if she is jealous her husband to complaints about the absence of motivational posts for Gaurav’s fans. One user asked, “Is she jealous of her husband?” Another wrote, “Why haven’t you said anything about Gaurav?” while others pointed out, “Not even a single post to motivate GK fans” and “She has no post to support GK.”

Gaurav Khanna's Fans Trolling Wife Akanksha Chamola For Not Supporting See Comments

Akanksha Chamola is also an actor and worked in many serials, but popularly known for her work in , serial Swaragini. Talking about their love story, Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's fairy-tale romance began at an audition. Gaurav, immediately smitten, playfully feigned inexperience to initiate conversation. Introducing himself as "Rakesh," he offered Akanksha a ride to her next audition and then suggested she Google his real name. This led to a genuine connection, culminating in their marriage on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur.