Isha Ambani does gathbandhan ritual for bhai Anmol and Khrisha

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani’s elder son Jai Anmol Ambani tied the knot with the love of his life Khrisha Shah on February 20, 2022 in a grand ceremony. Now the Karz actress shared pictures from her son’s wedding and it captured a beautiful moment of Anmol and Khrisha’s gathbandhan.ina shared a series of pictures from her son Anmol’s wedding ceremony on her IG handle.

From Tina and Anil helping Khrisha to get on the stage after her bridal entry to the couple’s saat phere, from the Ambani family posing with the Bachchan parivaar to the Khrisha seeking blessings from Kokilaben Ambani and late Dhirubhai Ambani. Sharing the pictures, Tina wrote, “A new chapter begins for Anmol and Khrisha with blessings from friends and family - the wedding. ”The picture features Amitabh Bachchan and along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Abhishek and granddaughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aardahya were seen twinning in pink. Nita Ambani captioned the post:"Khrisha with blessings from friends and family - the wedding."