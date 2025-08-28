Isha Koppikar: Bappa has solved all my problems

Mumbai, Aug 28 Former actress Isha Koppikar says she goes into a very different trance during Ganapati Utsav and credited Bappa for solving all her problems.

As this is her fourth year of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress has gone eco-friendly this year.

She told IANS: “I really like forests and jungles. But this year, I thought of doing something different. Every year is different. This is my fourth year. And yes, I get very excited during Ganesh Utsav. I go into a very different trance. I love Bappa's festival.”

“So, coming back to the décor—this was a collective effort. My decorator and I, together, decided that we would have this kind of setup. I selected it. And after selecting it, I selected Bappa's color—a color that does not merge with the background. Because there are so many colors,” she said.

Isha shared tha it’s like an enchanted forest.

“There are already blues and greens and reds and pinks. We wanted to keep a very simple, serene Bappa. So, we said white will look beautiful. Bappa has solved all my problems—problems that I didn't even know about, that I did not understand. At that time, I felt like, ‘What happened?’ But later, I realized that it was a problem. And it was very important. What should I say? Bappa is always there around me.”

“And we ask him for a lot of things. Many times, I think, ‘I will ask for this, I will ask for that.’ But after going in front of Bappa, we forget everything. We forget to ask for anything. And Bappa knows what we will ask for. But whatever he has given, I have full gratitude. Thank you, Bappa, for everything.”

She said that she asks for a lot of wishes, but only if Bappa feels it is right for her, “he will give it to me.”

“And if something like that happens, I will tell you—if it is fulfilled. I don’t know, anything can happen. You have seen Anupam Kher's show—anything can happen.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor