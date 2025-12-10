Isha Koppikar on Why Nutrition Matters Most: 'Abs Are Made in the Kitchen'

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Isha Koppikar is all about clean and healthy living. A black belt in taekwondo, Isha is religious about not skipping her workouts and she takes home the same discipline, when she sits to eat her meals. In a recent video that she shared, she talked and simplified the important role that a balanced nutritious diet plays, in achieving true strength and overall wellness.

In the video, which Isha Koppikar captioned, "Glow begins in the kitchen ✨ Not a diet — just a lifestyle upgrade, one plate at a time 💪🍽️ And when the little one gets curious about nutrition… that’s when you know you’re doing it right 😎👩‍🍳 They learn from your example, not just instructions - so lead the way. 🫶✨", she highlighted the idea that physical results are shaped as much, if not more, by diet as by training. In the video, Isha states, "It's nutrition time now. Your abs are not made in the gym, your abs are made in the kitchen. So once you finish your workout, what is more important is your nutrition." Her words serve as a reminder that no matter how intense a workout may be, it is proper nourishment that completes the cycle of fitness.

She further explained that the body’s growth, muscle development, and long-term health depend fundamentally on balanced eating. "It means that for your muscles and for your growth, for your good health, what is most important is your nutrition." Showcasing her own meal which included avocado, eggs and sourdough bread, she explains, "It is a balanced diet of fat, proteins and complex carbs (respectively). And this protein-carbohydrate ratio has to be right."

For her, nutrition is more than a routine. It is an act of gratitude and self-care. As she puts it, "Understood? This is my recharge moment. Time to say thank you to the body. Nourishing yourself, that's real self-care. If you want to be strong and healthy, not just the gym, you need healthy nutrition too." With this message, Isha encourages everyone to see eating well as a celebration of one’s body and a vital step toward sustainable health.