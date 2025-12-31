Ishaan Khatter is moving in 2026 with 'fire' in his belly

Mumbai, Dec 31 Thankful for what an incredible year 2025 has been for him, actor Ishaan Khatter is looking forward to 2026 with fire in his belly.

Promising to offer a lot more in 2026, Ishaan looked back at the year gone by with a nostalgic post.

In the post, Ishaan provided an overview of the year gone by with videos and photos from his web series, "The Royals", in which he essayed the role of Yuvaraj Aviraaj Singh, his highly acclaimed movie, "Homebound", which happens to be India's official entry for Oscars, and his song ‘Pyaar Aata Hai’ with Tara Sutaria.

He further posted glimpses from his meeting with former footballer David Beckham and Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, who is the executive producer for "Homebound".

Ishaan further dropped a video of enjoying a fun time with brother Shahid Kapoor, along with some other highlights from 2025.

Expressing his gratitude for a successful year, he wrote on social media, "What a year this has been. I tried summarising it in 20 slides but could not manage. Blessed and grateful to all of you for the unbelievable love you have given me. Than You from the bottom of the heart. Now moving forward with so much fire in my belly. Have lots lots lots more to give. Let’s go 2026, bring it all. I’m ready. (sic)"

Recently, Ishaan looked back at 2025, sharing that this year has been “extraordinary” for him.

He took to his Insta and shared a video compilation full of glimpses from his getaway in Goa, terming it as a “perfect year ender”.

For the caption, he penned, “This year has been so extraordinary.. counting my blessings. Perfect year ender and much needed getaway - aura cleansed and farmed. Feeling re-energised and calm stepping into 2026."

