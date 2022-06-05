Ishtiyak Khan opens up on playing Nushrratt Bharuccha's father in 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Mumbai, June 5 Actor Ishtiyak Khan, who is best known for his roles in 'Fas Gaye Obama', 'Tamasha', 'Jolly LLB' and more, now will be seen in the film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' playing father of Nushratt Bharuchca.

The actor gets candid about his role in 'Janhit Mein Jaari' and upcoming projects.

Talking about his role he says: "I'm playing the father of Nushrratt Bharuccha who has a lingerie business. When this role was offered to me, I thought there was some misunderstanding as to how I would look like her father but then director Jai Basantu and writer Raaj Shandilya explained to me the character graph. Also casting director Parag said I was fit for the role, so I started gearing up for the same."

Sharing his working experience with Nushrratt Bharuccha and others he says: "This is the first time I'll share screen with Nushrratt and I must say she is a very focused and disciplined person who knows to balance between work and fun. With Vijay Raaz, I have worked before so it was very comfortable and amazing working with him."

Khan will also be seen in 'Khuda Hafiz 2', giving insight about the same he shares: "I'm playing an innocent and helpless man who can even compromise on his dignity for survival. It's something different from what I have portrayed on screen till now. I really enjoyed performing the part."

His next outing is 'Maidaan' starring Ajay Devgn which is a sports drama. Describing his experience working with him, he says: "This is the very first time I worked with Ajay sir. He has a very different aura on set which sets you in ease to portray your character and he gave that comfortable space so it became easier for me."

Khan will also be seen in Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey starrer 'Hasal' and has directed a film 'Shadow of Othello' featuring Sanjay Mishra, Ipsita Ray Chakraverti, Vikram Kochhar, Tina Bhatia and others.

He shares how OTT has opened plenty of opportunities for actors like him.

"It has given a new ray of hope for actors like us. With content-based films and shows, every character gets equal importance. This has driven a lot of opportunities for all the actors with a plethora of work," he concludes.

