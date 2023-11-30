"It is our right and responsibility to vote": Manchu Manoj requests people to vote

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 : Actor Manchu Manoj Kumar cast his vote in Hyderabad on Thrusday in the ongoing Telangana Assembly polls.

After casting his vote the actor requested people to vote. He told ANI, "It is our right and responsibility to vote. I request people to come out and vote as the voter turnout is already less."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1730124833693004008

For the visit, he wore a white shirt and black trousers. He accessorized his look with a white cap.

Ace film producer C Aswani Dutt also arrived at FNCC to cast his vote.

Actor Vishwak Sen also voted at FNCC.

A total of 36.68 per cent of voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in Telangana, which is currently undergoing polls for its 119 assembly seats, according to the Election Commission of India.

According to the poll commission, Adilabad recorded a voter turnout of 41.88 per cent, Bhadradri at 39.29 per cent, Hanumankonda at 35.29 per cent and Jagtial at 46.14 per cent.

Kamareddy recorded 40.78 per cent of voter turnout while Khammam recorded 42.93 per cent.

A voter turnout in Mahabubabad was recorded at 46.89 per cent, Medak at 50.80, Mulugu at 45.69 per cent and Siddipet at 44.35 per cent till 11.

Long queues were seen outside the polling stations in towns and rural parts of Telangana since early this morning as the polling for the State Assembly at 7 am.

Till 11 am, the state recorded an overall turnout of 20.64 per cent.

Notably, polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi;

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor