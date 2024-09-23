"It started as a small studio many years ago...": Shankar Mahadevan on Ajivasan's evolution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : The third edition of Ajivasan ACT 2024 took place on Saturday, in Mumbai, to celebrate the connection between art, commerce, and technology in the music world.

Organized by the Ajivasan Music & Dance Academy, founded by legendary singer Suresh Wadkar, the event brought together notable figures from the music industry.

While speaking to ANI, ace singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan shared the academy's journey.

"Today is a special day for me. Ajivasan started as a small studio many years ago, just a single room. Suresh ji, who is like a brother and guru to me, created this space, and now it has grown into a huge institution. I'm truly honored to be part of ACT 2024," he said.

The event began with a panel discussion featuring Aishwarya Bhandari, Priyanka Barve, and Sagarika Das, who talked about the challenges and innovations in the music industry today. This was followed by a lively performance from the academy's students, who showcased their talent and enthusiasm, bringing fresh energy to the audience.

One of the key moments of the day was an interactive session titled "In Conversation with Vishal Dadlani."

The well-known music composer and singer shared his experiences and offered advice on creativity and innovation in music.

A second-panel discussion featured musicians Purbayan Chatterjee, Rakesh Chaurasia, and Taufiq Qureshi, who spoke about blending classical and modern music, giving the audience a deeper understanding of Indian music's past and its future.

As the day continued, the Ajivasan students delivered more stunning performances, displaying the exceptional training they received at the academy.

