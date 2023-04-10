"It was just shameful": Shefali Shah recalls being touched inappropriately in market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Actress Shefali Shah recently opened up about being touched inappropriately in a market, explaining how it was shameful.

In an exclusive interview with , the 'Darlings' star recalls the shocking incident while talking about her role as Ria Verma from her critically acclaimed movie 'Monsoon Wedding' by Mira Nair. In the film, her character went through sexual abuse as a child.

Shefali said, "Like I said earlier, everyone's gone through it. I remember walking in a crowded market and being touched inappropriately and feeling crap about it. And, never ever saying anything because I wouldn't say it was guilt but it's just...shameful."

When questioned whether she wondered if she did anything to invite it, the actor answered, "Yes. I agree with you. A lot of people think; did I do anything? You feel guilty, shameful and you feel bhool jao. Shove it under the carpet kind of thing'. Honestly, I don't think I gave it so much thought that it's an important conversation to speak. It was just something that struck straight inside me and the entire film."

Shefali has been in the industry for over 27 years. Besides 'Moonsoon Wedding', she has shown her acting mettle in several projects such as 'Once Again', 'Delhi Crime', 'Jalsa', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Darlings' and 'Doctor G'.

