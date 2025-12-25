"It wasn't always meant to be a Christmas movie," says 'Just Friends' director Roger Kumble

Washington DC [US], December 25 : The beloved holiday film 'Just Friends' wasn't initially envisioned as a Christmas movie, according to director Roger Kumble and actress Amy Smart. While the 2005 comedy has become a staple of the holiday season, Kumble reveals that the Christmas backdrop was added gradually as the production evolved, according to People.

"It wasn't always meant to be a Christmas movie," Kumble told People magazine. "But once the production designer kept adding a little bit of Christmas to everything, we talked about it, and we were like, 'This could work as a holiday movie.'"

Kumble emphasized that it wasn't a mandatory shift but rather an organic decision that came with exploring themes of family, forgiveness, and coming togethertypical elements of the Christmas season.

Amy Smart, who plays Jamie Palamino in the film, shared her fondness for the film's transformation into a holiday classic.

"This was one of my favourite films to shoot, and it was such a fun experience. I am happy it's a Christmas movie because it does have that bit of magic and warmth and nostalgia to it," Smart reflected.

Despite the holiday setting, she pointed out that Just Friends is ultimately about relationships and friendship, not just Christmas, as reported by People.

The film also stars Ryan Reynolds as Chris Brander, a man trying to win over his childhood friend, Anna Faris as a pop star, and Chris Klein as his rival, Dusty Dinkleman.

For Kumble, the film's success, both as a comedy and a holiday favourite, has been especially satisfying.

"When you make a movie, and it comes out, I don't really judge it based on whether or not it worked at the Box Office... It's really great to see so many fans of it. I'm just really pleased. I'm glad people watched the film and still love it," he said, as quoted by People.

Just Friends is available on Digital & Blu-ray and is currently streaming on Apple TV and Peacock.

