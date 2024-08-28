“Its a Dream Come True": Lisa Mishra On Her Acting Debut in Call Me Bae With Ananya Pandey and Vir Das

Lisa Mishra, the multi-talented singer and now soon to be an actress, is set to make her much-anticipated acting debut in the upcoming series Call Me Bae, produced by Dharma Productions under their arm Dharmatic Entertainment, set to premiere on Amazon Prime. Known for her powerful voice and soulful renditions, Lisa's transition to acting has been a long-awaited journey, one that has left both her and the series' creators pleasantly surprised. Reflecting on her casting, Lisa shared, "It was a surprise to the direction team when my audition came up because they’ve only known me as a singer before. But acting has always been a dream, and I’ve been working on it quietly for years. It took me so long to get here and to crack this. It hasn’t been easy to break away from the mould. Of course singing is my first love, but I did want to scratch this itch of acting and here it finally goes, after a lot of patience”.

The excitement surrounding her debut is definitely something to look out for, as Lisa recently took to social media and even expressed her emotions about the milestone. She wrote, "I cannot wait for you all to see me in my debut series. Call Me Bae was a dream come true, and to land a gig like this, that too launching with Dharma and Amazon Prime, is truly unbelievable to me even today. I have been auditioning with Panchmi Ghavri since 2018, refining my language skills and screen presence for years waiting for this very moment. One day we will put up a reel of all of those failed first, but what this journey has taught me more than anything is resilience. Hang in there—what's meant to be will be. These things don't happen overnight. Hoping I have done my mentors proud and that you enjoy my first ever acting performance. Send me luck."

Lisa’s foray into acting with Call Me Bae marks a significant turning point in her career, showcasing her versatility beyond the music industry. Grateful for this opportunity, she expressed her heartfelt thanks to Dharma Productions for believing in her potential as an actress and to her mentors for their unwavering support.