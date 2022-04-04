It's a tie! 'The Queen's Gambit', 'Soul' win Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Scott Frank's 'The Queen's Gambit' and Pete Docter's 'Soul' won in the same category -- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media -- at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Carlos Rafael Rivera wrote the soundtrack for 'The Queen's Gambit', which is an adaptation of Walter Tevis' 1983 novel and starred Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an orphan with a prodigious talent for chess.

The seven-episode Netflix series followed Beth as she fought her way up through the male-dominated world of chess.

On the other hand, 'Soul' is an animated comedy-drama, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar. It focuses on Joe (voiced by Jamie Foxx), a middle school teacher who dreams of being a jazz pianist. On his way home, he falls into a manhole and finds himself in an unearthly dimension -- someplace between life and death.

The film features original jazz music by Jon Batiste, and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

